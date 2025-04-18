The 10 neighbourhoods in Leeds with the highest increase in property prices - including Moortown and Hyde Park

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

There are some neighbourhoods in Leeds where property prices have increased by over 20 per cent in 12 months.

Recent data from Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance has identified which areas in Leeds have seen the highest growth in property values.

Their House Price Change Report analyses the median property values across different Leeds neighbourhoods, comparing data from the year ending September 2023 to the year ending September 2024.

One particularly popular town in Leeds has witnessed a remarkable price increase of 28.1 per cent in just 12 months.

Here are the 10 Leeds neighbourhoods that have seen the sharpest increase in house prices over the past year:

Property prices in Bramley Park North increased by 11.2% on average - from £330,000 to £367,000.

1. Moortown

Property prices in Bramley Park North increased by 11.2% on average - from £330,000 to £367,000. | James Hardisty

Property prices in Bramley Park North increased by 12.5% on average - from £200,070 to £225,000.

2. Bramley Park North

Property prices in Bramley Park North increased by 12.5% on average - from £200,070 to £225,000. | National World

Property prices in Hyde Park increased by 12.5% on average - from £160,000 to £180,000.

3. Hyde Park

Property prices in Hyde Park increased by 12.5% on average - from £160,000 to £180,000. | Tony Johnson

Property prices in Moor Allerton increased by 14.2% on average - from £226,000 to £258,000.

4. Moor Allerton

Property prices in Moor Allerton increased by 14.2% on average - from £226,000 to £258,000. | Simon Hulme

Property prices in Bramley South & Upper Armley increased by 16.7% on average - from £158,500 to £185,000.

5. Bramley South & Upper Armley

Property prices in Bramley South & Upper Armley increased by 16.7% on average - from £158,500 to £185,000. | Simon Hulme

Property prices in Halton Moor increased by 17.7% on average - from £192,500 to £226,495.

6. Halton Moor

Property prices in Halton Moor increased by 17.7% on average - from £192,500 to £226,495. | Simon Hulme

