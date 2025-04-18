Recent data from Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance has identified which areas in Leeds have seen the highest growth in property values.

Their House Price Change Report analyses the median property values across different Leeds neighbourhoods, comparing data from the year ending September 2023 to the year ending September 2024.

One particularly popular town in Leeds has witnessed a remarkable price increase of 28.1 per cent in just 12 months.

Here are the 10 Leeds neighbourhoods that have seen the sharpest increase in house prices over the past year:

Moortown Property prices in Bramley Park North increased by 11.2% on average - from £330,000 to £367,000.

Bramley Park North Property prices in Bramley Park North increased by 12.5% on average - from £200,070 to £225,000.

Hyde Park Property prices in Hyde Park increased by 12.5% on average - from £160,000 to £180,000.

Moor Allerton Property prices in Moor Allerton increased by 14.2% on average - from £226,000 to £258,000.

Bramley South & Upper Armley Property prices in Bramley South & Upper Armley increased by 16.7% on average - from £158,500 to £185,000.