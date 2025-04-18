Recent data from Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance has identified which areas in Leeds have seen the highest growth in property values.
Their House Price Change Report analyses the median property values across different Leeds neighbourhoods, comparing data from the year ending September 2023 to the year ending September 2024.
One particularly popular town in Leeds has witnessed a remarkable price increase of 28.1 per cent in just 12 months.
Here are the 10 Leeds neighbourhoods that have seen the sharpest increase in house prices over the past year:
You can also find the 10 neighbourhoods in Leeds where property prices have decreased the most here.
Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.