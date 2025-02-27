In Yorkshire and the Humber, however, prices have risen even more significantly, with the lowest increase in the region still at 56.19 per cent.

Today, purchasing a property in Leeds would cost nearly £100,000 more than it did just over a decade ago, with the average home in the city now priced at approximately £249,000.

Below are the ten local authorities in Yorkshire and the Humber where house prices have increased the most, along with Leeds' ranking among them.

1 . North East Lincolnshire - 56.19% In North East Lincolnshire, house prices rose from an average of £105,478 in November 2014 to £164,749 in November 2024.

2 . Doncaster - 57.11% In Doncaster, house prices rose from an average of £113,290 in November 2014 to £177,995 in November 2024.

3 . Sheffield - 58.97% In Sheffield, house prices rose from an average of £140,656 in November 2014 to £223,607 in November 2024.

4 . Wakefield - 59.19% In Wakefield, house prices rose from an average of £126,921 in November 2014 to £202,043 in November 2024.

5 . Kirklees - 59.52% In Kirklees, house prices rose from an average of £130,048 in November 2014 to £207,455 in November 2024.