Bridging Finance London has analysed property prices across the UK and found that, on average, house prices increased by 51.51 per cent from November 2014 to November 2024.
In Yorkshire and the Humber, however, prices have risen even more significantly, with the lowest increase in the region still at 56.19 per cent.
Today, purchasing a property in Leeds would cost nearly £100,000 more than it did just over a decade ago, with the average home in the city now priced at approximately £249,000.
Below are the ten local authorities in Yorkshire and the Humber where house prices have increased the most, along with Leeds' ranking among them.
