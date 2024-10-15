The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), based on Land Registry figures, shows how much house prices have increased or decreased in the 12 months leading up to March 2024.
While some areas, like Adel, saw prices decrease by 8.61 percent, some neighbourhoods saw prices rise by nearly 40 percent in one year.
These are the 15 neighbourhoods in Leeds where prices have risen the most between March 2023 and March 2024, according to ONS figures released on September 25, 2024:
🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.
Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.