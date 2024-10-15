15 Leeds neighbourhoods where house prices are rising fastest in 2024, including Moor Allerton and Roundhay Park

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Oct 2024, 11:30 BST

New data has revealed the Leeds neighbourhoods where house prices have risen the most since 2023.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), based on Land Registry figures, shows how much house prices have increased or decreased in the 12 months leading up to March 2024.

While some areas, like Adel, saw prices decrease by 8.61 percent, some neighbourhoods saw prices rise by nearly 40 percent in one year.

These are the 15 neighbourhoods in Leeds where prices have risen the most between March 2023 and March 2024, according to ONS figures released on September 25, 2024:

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

The average house price in Farnley West & Gamble Hill rose by 37.76% during the year ending in March 2024, to £256,250.

1. Farnley West & Gamble Hill

The average house price in Farnley West & Gamble Hill rose by 37.76% during the year ending in March 2024, to £256,250. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The average house price in Roundhay Park & Slaid Hill rose by 28.81% during the year ending in March 2024, to £380,000.

2. Roundhay Park & Slaid Hill

The average house price in Roundhay Park & Slaid Hill rose by 28.81% during the year ending in March 2024, to £380,000. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The average house price in University & Little Woodhouse rose by 20% during the year ending in March 2024, to £165,000.

3. University & Little Woodhouse

The average house price in University & Little Woodhouse rose by 20% during the year ending in March 2024, to £165,000. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The average house price in Gipton North rose by 16.66% during the year ending in March 2024, to £192,500.

4. Gipton North

The average house price in Gipton North rose by 16.66% during the year ending in March 2024, to £192,500. | Google

Photo Sales
The average house price in Hollin Park & Fearnville rose by 14.22% during the year ending in March 2024, to £256,995

5. Hollin Park & Fearnville

The average house price in Hollin Park & Fearnville rose by 14.22% during the year ending in March 2024, to £256,995 | Google

Photo Sales
The average house price in Far Headingley & Weetwood rose by 14.15% during the year ending in March 2024, to £302,500.

6. Far Headingley & Weetwood

The average house price in Far Headingley & Weetwood rose by 14.15% during the year ending in March 2024, to £302,500. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HOUSE pricesOffice for National StatisticsLeedsRoundhay Park
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice