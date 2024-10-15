The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), based on Land Registry figures, shows how much house prices have increased or decreased in the 12 months leading up to March 2024.

While some areas, like Adel, saw prices decrease by 8.61 percent, some neighbourhoods saw prices rise by nearly 40 percent in one year.

These are the 15 neighbourhoods in Leeds where prices have risen the most between March 2023 and March 2024, according to ONS figures released on September 25, 2024:

1 . Farnley West & Gamble Hill The average house price in Farnley West & Gamble Hill rose by 37.76% during the year ending in March 2024, to £256,250. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Roundhay Park & Slaid Hill The average house price in Roundhay Park & Slaid Hill rose by 28.81% during the year ending in March 2024, to £380,000. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . University & Little Woodhouse The average house price in University & Little Woodhouse rose by 20% during the year ending in March 2024, to £165,000. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Gipton North The average house price in Gipton North rose by 16.66% during the year ending in March 2024, to £192,500. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Hollin Park & Fearnville The average house price in Hollin Park & Fearnville rose by 14.22% during the year ending in March 2024, to £256,995 | Google Photo Sales