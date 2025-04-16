The 10 Leeds neighbourhoods with the highest decrease in property prices - including Oakwood and Calverley

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

At a time when many headlines are about rising bills - whether it's food, fuel, or mortgage repayments - new figures show some surprising news for Leeds homeowners and buyers.

Fresh research from Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance has highlighted which parts of the city have actually seen property prices fall over the past year.

Their House Price Change Report looks at the median property values across different Leeds neighbourhoods, comparing data from the year ending September 2023 to the year ending September 2024.

And in one area, prices have dropped by a staggering 28.5 per cent in just 12 months.

Here are the 10 Leeds neighbourhoods that have seen the sharpest drops in house prices over the past year:

Property prices in Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk decreased by 28.5% on average - from £368,000 to £263,000.

1. Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk

Property prices in Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk decreased by 28.5% on average - from £368,000 to £263,000. | Tony Johnson

Property prices in Holbeck decreased by 23.4% on average - from £165,000 to £126,375.

2. Holbeck

Property prices in Holbeck decreased by 23.4% on average - from £165,000 to £126,375. | Bruce Rollinson

Property prices in New Farnley & Lower Wortley decreased by 20.3% on average - from £219,498 to £175,000.

3. New Farnley & Lower Wortley

Property prices in New Farnley & Lower Wortley decreased by 20.3% on average - from £219,498 to £175,000. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Property prices in Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff decreased by 20.0% on average - from £255,000 to £204,005.

4. Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff

Property prices in Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff decreased by 20.0% on average - from £255,000 to £204,005. | National World

Property prices in East End Park & Richmond Hill decreased by 15.2% on average - from £161,500 to £137,000.

5. East End Park & Richmond Hill

Property prices in East End Park & Richmond Hill decreased by 15.2% on average - from £161,500 to £137,000. | National World

Property prices in Lady Wood & Oakwood decreased by 15.0% on average - from £317,500 to £270,000.

6. Lady Wood & Oakwood

Property prices in Lady Wood & Oakwood decreased by 15.0% on average - from £317,500 to £270,000. | jpimedia

