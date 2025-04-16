Fresh research from Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance has highlighted which parts of the city have actually seen property prices fall over the past year.

Their House Price Change Report looks at the median property values across different Leeds neighbourhoods, comparing data from the year ending September 2023 to the year ending September 2024.

And in one area, prices have dropped by a staggering 28.5 per cent in just 12 months.

Here are the 10 Leeds neighbourhoods that have seen the sharpest drops in house prices over the past year:

1 . Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk Property prices in Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk decreased by 28.5% on average - from £368,000 to £263,000. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Holbeck Property prices in Holbeck decreased by 23.4% on average - from £165,000 to £126,375. | Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . New Farnley & Lower Wortley Property prices in New Farnley & Lower Wortley decreased by 20.3% on average - from £219,498 to £175,000. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers Photo Sales

4 . Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff Property prices in Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff decreased by 20.0% on average - from £255,000 to £204,005. | National World Photo Sales

5 . East End Park & Richmond Hill Property prices in East End Park & Richmond Hill decreased by 15.2% on average - from £161,500 to £137,000. | National World Photo Sales

6 . Lady Wood & Oakwood Property prices in Lady Wood & Oakwood decreased by 15.0% on average - from £317,500 to £270,000. | jpimedia Photo Sales