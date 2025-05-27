For sale in Leeds: A charming Kippax family home with views of the countryside listed at just £240k

This charming three-bedroom home in Kippax, located just east of Leeds, combines comfort and elegance.

Situated in a semi-rural area, the property on Butt Hill features both front and rear gardens, along with stunning countryside views. It also enjoys the convenience of being close to excellent transport links, amenities, and schools.

Upon entering, you are welcomed by a beautiful hallway adorned with tiled flooring and wall panelling, which sets a lovely tone for the rest of the home. To the front, there is a spacious lounge decorated in neutral tones, complemented by a large bay window that floods the room with natural light.

At the rear, you will find a well-appointed kitchen and dining area, fitted with a range of stylish units, providing ample space for cooking and dining. The kitchen offers pleasant views of the rear garden and beyond, accessible through a patio door.

Stairs lead down to the cellar, which offers plenty of useful storage space and has potential for development into a home office, gym, or utility area.

On the first floor, there are two good-sized double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom equipped with a bathtub. The exquisite master suite is located on the second floor.

Outside, there is a small garden at the front, while the south-west facing rear garden is a true highlight. It backs onto open countryside and offers generous space for al fresco dining, play, and entertaining.

The property is currently on the market with estate agent Purplebricks for £240,000.

