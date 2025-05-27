Upon entering, you are welcomed by a beautiful hallway adorned with tiled flooring and wall panelling, which sets a lovely tone for the rest of the home. To the front, there is a spacious lounge decorated in neutral tones, complemented by a large bay window that floods the room with natural light.

At the rear, you will find a well-appointed kitchen and dining area, fitted with a range of stylish units, providing ample space for cooking and dining. The kitchen offers pleasant views of the rear garden and beyond, accessible through a patio door.

Stairs lead down to the cellar, which offers plenty of useful storage space and has potential for development into a home office, gym, or utility area.

On the first floor, there are two good-sized double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom equipped with a bathtub. The exquisite master suite is located on the second floor.

Outside, there is a small garden at the front, while the south-west facing rear garden is a true highlight. It backs onto open countryside and offers generous space for al fresco dining, play, and entertaining.