There's no shortage of breathtaking trails in and around the city. These choices offer both natural beauty and well-deserved refreshment.
So, whether you're after a crisp pint of ale and a hearty meal or you're more interested in the work-out, there's a route for you in Leeds.
Here are 13 of the most attractive walks in Leeds, each with a pub or two along the way -
1. Meanwood Valley Trail
The bucolic Meanwood Valley Trail begins in Woodhouse and ends at Golden Acre Park - it's the perfect walk for those looking for a crisp pint along the way. Start at Monument Moor, follow the woodland footpath along Meanwood Beck to Meanwood itself. There are pubs including Terminus and Alfred to stop off at. Then head through Meanwood Park and the Hollies in the direction of Golden Acre Park. | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty
2. Eccup Reservoir
This spectacular reservoir provides beautiful vistas for walking - and there are some good pubs along the way. Take a stroll around the water and, if you're peckish or ready for a drink, calling in at The Lord Darcy on Harrogate Road or The New Inn, which is further up on Eccup Lane. | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme
3. Ilkley
Ilkley, which is famous for its breathtaking views over open moorland, has plenty to offer when it comes to walking and pubs. An obvious first stop would be The Cow and Calf, a charming country pub named after the nearby rock formations. From there, walkers can explore Ilkley Moor, before returning for a pint and a spot of lunch. | Bruce RollinsonPhoto: Bruce Rollinson
4. Aire Valley Towpath
This short walk taking in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal - and with views of the River Aire - ends at the attractive Granary Wharf development near Leeds Station, where pubs including The Hop and Salt can be found. Start at the canal entrance just off Wellington Road and you're set for a brisk half an hour walk. | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme
5. Aireborough Greenway
After enjoying a therapeutic stroll along the greenway heading towards Yeadon, call into pubs including The Robin Hood or The New Inn. | GooglePhoto: Google
6. Fairburn Ings
Beautiful views and wildlife are offered by the Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve. An enjoyable trail goes through the woodlands and to the water, where birds can be spotted. Walkers can then call in at The Three Horse Shoes for a well-earned pint in the village of Fairburn, which is around 13 miles from Leeds city centre. | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme
