1 . Meanwood Valley Trail

The bucolic Meanwood Valley Trail begins in Woodhouse and ends at Golden Acre Park - it's the perfect walk for those looking for a crisp pint along the way. Start at Monument Moor, follow the woodland footpath along Meanwood Beck to Meanwood itself. There are pubs including Terminus and Alfred to stop off at. Then head through Meanwood Park and the Hollies in the direction of Golden Acre Park. | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty