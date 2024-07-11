Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ofsted inspectors have hailed the Outstanding behaviour of pupils at a Leeds primary school.

Kippax North Primary School, located on Brexdale Avenue, Kippax, was rated Good overall and in four inspected categories – the quality of education, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The school meanwhile received an Outstanding rating for the behaviour and attitudes among pupils.

The education watchdog said: “Leaders have established a powerful vision, ‘digging deep, aiming high’. This inspires pupils to live out this vision through their exemplary conduct and attitudes to learning.

“Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. Adults apply their high expectations of behaviour and routines consistently.”

The school has established an “exciting curriculum for pupils to study”. This motivates pupils to be resilient when learning something new or mastering a new skill.

In most subjects, pupils are described as learning the curriculum in an order that helps them to remember the things they have learned.

The report added: “Parents express a mixed view about the quality of support that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) receive. Some are very positive about this support. Some believe that their child’s needs are not met.

“Overall, inspectors found that pupils with SEND are well supported. They learn the same ambitious curriculum as their peers.”

In early years, staff help children to “build very positive relationships”. Children cooperate consistently well with each other and show positive attitudes to their learning.

The curriculum for personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) education “helps pupils to understand that everyone deserves to be respected”. They talk with maturity about issues such as discrimination.

This was Kippax North’s first full Ofsted inspection since joining the Brigshaw Trust in 2016.