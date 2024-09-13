Upon entering the property, a hallway with a cloakroom leads to a large lounge with bay window overlooking the front elevation and and an archway opening into a dining room with French doors onto the raised decking area which overlooks the garden below.

The well-equipped kitchen features a range of wall and base units, a range of appliances and plumbing for a washing machine and dishwasher.

On the first floor are two generous double bedrooms, of which one has smoked mirror fronted wardrobes. The master bedroom also has an en suite currently used as an office, which can easily be reinstated with existing plumbing.

The first floor also has a fitted bathroom, fully tiled and with a white three piece suite.

Outside, a driveway to the front provides off street parking and access to the garage. To the rear is an enclosed private garden with lawn, borders, screening hedging and a raised decking area with storage underneath.