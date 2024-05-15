15 of the best garden centres in and around Leeds according to YEP readers

We asked the green fingered gardening enthusiasts of Leeds about their favourite garden centres - and were inundated with answers.
Whether it’s botanical inspiration you’re after, a trip to a cafe, or a simple potter around a shop, these 15 garden centres have something for experts and novices alike.
Here are the top picks according to YEP readers -
1. Garforth Garden Centre
YEP reader Halinka Smart said she "loves" Garforth Garden Centre, which can be found on Selby Road in Garforth. Photo: Google
2. Lumby Garden Centre
Lumby Garden Centre, at Leys House, Lumby, was recommended by YEP reader Paul Bilbey, who described it as "the best about". Photo: Gary Longbottom
3. Chana Store
Chana Store, on Henshaw Lane, Yeadon, was recommended by YEP readers Suzy Challoner and Shelley Anne Carroll, who said it "does great plants". Photo: Google
4. High Trees Garden Centre
High Trees Garden Centre, on Otley Old Road in Horsforth, was recommended by YEP reader Danny Virr, who said it is "definitely the most reasonably priced". Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Swincar Nurseries
Swincar Nurseries, on Chevin End Road, Guiseley, was chosen by YEP reader Sonya Hampton, who said there is "a huge plant selection and a lot grown themselves". She added: "You won't find potting plants cheaper and more healthy!" Photo: Google
6. The Arium
The Arium, on Thorner Lane in Whinmoor, was recommended by YEP reader Lisa Boyes, who said it is "nice and has a park for kids". Photo: James Hardisty
