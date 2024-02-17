Professional house buying firm Property Solvers have analysed the Leeds housing market between February 2023 and February 2024 to work out exactly in which postcodes homes sell the fastest.

The dataset analysed over 1,600 properties across all LS postcodes and revealed that it takes on average 18.75 weeks to sell a property in Leeds.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on UK property portals to the point it's market as officially sold at the HM Land Registry.

Ruban Selvanayagam of Property Solvers commented on the data: “Whilst we’re starting to see some noticeable improvements into 2024, the continued pressures on the mortgage sector and buyers' ability to secure the right kind of finance has resulted in delays with sales completing.

"Combined with the recognised ‘snail pace’ nature of the conveyancing process, it’s likely that these trends are likely to remain for some time.”

Here are the 10 fastest selling areas in Leeds between February 2023 and 2024:

1 . LS4 A total of 13 properties were sold in LS4, taking an average 105 days to sell.

2 . LS11 A total of 47 properties were sold in LS11, taking an average 113 days to sell.

3 . LS23 A total of 26 properties were sold in LS23, taking an average 116 days to sell.

4 . LS14 A total of 53 properties were sold in LS14, taking an average 119 days to sell.

5 . LS20 A total of 32 properties were sold in LS20, taking an average 122 days to sell.