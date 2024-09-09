The four-bedroom semi-detached home built in the 1930s is located on the desirable Wynford Terrace in Adel in north-west Leeds and is on the market with estate agent Purplebricks for £475,000.
Inside, the tastefully extended property is entered through the arched hardwood front door into a wooden-floored hallway, leading into a sitting room with limestone fireplace and bay window.
The sitting room blends into the extended kitchen diner with a walnut-topped island and opening onto the garden. Off the kitchen is a fully equipped utility room with access to the garden and attached garage.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.
Upstairs are two double bedrooms, both with bay windows, a single bedroom or study, and stairs up to the master bedroom with en suite shower room and eaves storage. On the first floor is also the marble-tiled family bathroom.
To the rear is an extensive, private mature garden with wide borders, a sunny patio and wide borders. There is also protentional to extend the garden further.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.