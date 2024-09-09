The four-bedroom semi-detached home built in the 1930s is located on the desirable Wynford Terrace in Adel in north-west Leeds and is on the market with estate agent Purplebricks for £475,000.

Inside, the tastefully extended property is entered through the arched hardwood front door into a wooden-floored hallway, leading into a sitting room with limestone fireplace and bay window.

The sitting room blends into the extended kitchen diner with a walnut-topped island and opening onto the garden. Off the kitchen is a fully equipped utility room with access to the garden and attached garage.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, both with bay windows, a single bedroom or study, and stairs up to the master bedroom with en suite shower room and eaves storage. On the first floor is also the marble-tiled family bathroom.

To the rear is an extensive, private mature garden with wide borders, a sunny patio and wide borders. There is also protentional to extend the garden further.