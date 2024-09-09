A tour inside an exceptional 1930s home in Leeds with open plan living kitchen and stunning private gardens

Welcome to this beautifully presented family home in Leeds with stunning open plan living accommodation and lush private gardens.

The four-bedroom semi-detached home built in the 1930s is located on the desirable Wynford Terrace in Adel in north-west Leeds and is on the market with estate agent Purplebricks for £475,000.

Inside, the tastefully extended property is entered through the arched hardwood front door into a wooden-floored hallway, leading into a sitting room with limestone fireplace and bay window.

The sitting room blends into the extended kitchen diner with a walnut-topped island and opening onto the garden. Off the kitchen is a fully equipped utility room with access to the garden and attached garage.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, both with bay windows, a single bedroom or study, and stairs up to the master bedroom with en suite shower room and eaves storage. On the first floor is also the marble-tiled family bathroom.

To the rear is an extensive, private mature garden with wide borders, a sunny patio and wide borders. There is also protentional to extend the garden further.

