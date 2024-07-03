Located on Twentyman Walk in Middleton, south Leeds, this five-bedroom detached home offers luxurious and spacious living and is now on the market with property agents Purplebricks with a guide price of £500,000.
Enter into the house - which features air conditioning and underfloor heating - and be greeted by a spacious hallway with stairs to the first floor and a guest WC.
The dual aspect lounge features a bay window to the front and access to the garden to the rear, while the other side of the hall is occupied by the way windowed dining room to the front and luxurious kitchen with orangery to the rear.
On the first floor are three bedrooms, of which two feature their own en suites, and a family bathroom with bathtub.
The top floor hosts two additional bedrooms as well as a shower room.
The outstanding rear garden features a bespoke decking area and an impressive covered hot tub.
