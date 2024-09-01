12 of the best thirst quenching photos from Adel Beer Festival

Adel Beer Festival has been held at Adel Sports ajnd Social Club this weekend. The two day event attracted scores of people with beer, music, food and fun on offer. It was organised by Adel Cricket Club who play in the Aire-Wharfe Senior Cricket League and Dales CouncilLleague. The club boasts pf the largest junior sections in the area, offering cricket to anyone wanting to play. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news, sport and retro emails