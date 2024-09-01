12 of the best thirst quenching photos from Adel Beer Festival

1st Sep 2024

Revellers raised a glass to a beer festival in the heart of a Leeds community.

Adel Beer Festival has been held at Adel Sports ajnd Social Club this weekend. The two day event attracted scores of people with beer, music, food and fun on offer. It was organised by Adel Cricket Club who play in the Aire-Wharfe Senior Cricket League and Dales CouncilLleague. The club boasts pf the largest junior sections in the area, offering cricket to anyone wanting to play. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news, sport and retro emails

A busy Saturday afternoon.

1. Adel Beer Festival

A busy Saturday afternoon. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Steve Holt, left owner of Kirkstall Brewery with Adel Cricket Club members and volunteers, Mark Whitehead, Steve Ridgeway and Ryan O'Sullivan.

2. Adel Beer Festival

Steve Holt, left owner of Kirkstall Brewery with Adel Cricket Club members and volunteers, Mark Whitehead, Steve Ridgeway and Ryan O'Sullivan. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Local artist James Leslie on stage.

3. Adel Beer Festival

Local artist James Leslie on stage. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Jack Hughes, head of sales Slingsby Gin with Lisa Aadrow Holt and Loveday Loveridge.

4. Adel Beer Festival

Jack Hughes, head of sales Slingsby Gin with Lisa Aadrow Holt and Loveday Loveridge. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

John Hartley, vice president of Adel Cricket Club, tries out the different beers on offer.

5. Adel Beer Festival

John Hartley, vice president of Adel Cricket Club, tries out the different beers on offer. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Pictured, from left, are James Roden, Howard Roberts, Fergus Roberts, Steve Shires, Richard Milton, and Nigel Barraclough.

6. Adel Beer Festival

Pictured, from left, are James Roden, Howard Roberts, Fergus Roberts, Steve Shires, Richard Milton, and Nigel Barraclough. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

