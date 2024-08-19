See inside this modern family home with a gorgeous conservatory in Leeds now on the market for under £300,000

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Nestled in a highly sought after cul-de-sac in an east Leeds town is a well presented family home.

Estate agent Purplebricks has listed this charming three-bedroom semi-detached home on Park Lane in Kippax for £280,000.

Enter the property and be greeted by a welcoming entrance hall that leads to a spacious lounge, a well-appointed kitchen/diner and the adjoining conservatory to the rear.

Upstairs, the first floor landing leads to three generously-sized bedrooms, offering lots of space for a family to grow. The versatile rooms can also be used as a home office if required.

The modern house bathroom has been recently updated, adding a touch of luxury to the home.

Outside, a brand-new front door offers enhanced kerb appeal to the front along well as the well-maintained lawn.

To the rear is a private and enclosed garden predominantly laid to lawn with mature plants and shrubs and a paved seating area.

