Estate agent Purplebricks has listed this charming three-bedroom semi-detached home on Park Lane in Kippax for £280,000.

Enter the property and be greeted by a welcoming entrance hall that leads to a spacious lounge, a well-appointed kitchen/diner and the adjoining conservatory to the rear.

Upstairs, the first floor landing leads to three generously-sized bedrooms, offering lots of space for a family to grow. The versatile rooms can also be used as a home office if required.

The modern house bathroom has been recently updated, adding a touch of luxury to the home.

Outside, a brand-new front door offers enhanced kerb appeal to the front along well as the well-maintained lawn.

To the rear is a private and enclosed garden predominantly laid to lawn with mature plants and shrubs and a paved seating area.