Estate agent Purplebricks has listed this charming three-bedroom semi-detached home on Park Lane in Kippax for £280,000.
Enter the property and be greeted by a welcoming entrance hall that leads to a spacious lounge, a well-appointed kitchen/diner and the adjoining conservatory to the rear.
Upstairs, the first floor landing leads to three generously-sized bedrooms, offering lots of space for a family to grow. The versatile rooms can also be used as a home office if required.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The modern house bathroom has been recently updated, adding a touch of luxury to the home.
Outside, a brand-new front door offers enhanced kerb appeal to the front along well as the well-maintained lawn.
To the rear is a private and enclosed garden predominantly laid to lawn with mature plants and shrubs and a paved seating area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.