Inside, the property is set over two floors, with the ground floor comprising an entrance hallway, a new guest WC, a study/bedroom and a stylish living room with new wood burning stove.

It leads through to the dining kitchen, where the dining area has double doors leading onto the garden, while the stylish kitchen has a range of integrated appliances and a breakfast bar.

On the first floor is a landing leading to two spacious double bedrooms, a nursery/study and a fully tiled four piece bathroom suite.

Outside there is a lawned garden wth mature hedging and shrubbery to the front along with a driveway. The rear garden features an expansive, newly laid stone patio adjacent to the house with reached down into a large lawned garden with planted borders.

The current owner also has a heated swimming pool and and air pump under a large gazebo, as well as cat safety fencing. Both can both be included or removed as negotiated.