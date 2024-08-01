Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A series of events are set to be held at a historic outdoor swimming pool near Leeds that is under threat of closure.

An action group was set up following the news that the Ilkley Pool and Lido may have to close earlier this year.

The venue, which opened 90 years ago, reportedly operates at a £280,000 loss and a final decision on its future is expected later this year.

lkley Pool & Lido Community Group is developing proposals to secure the long-term future of the site and facilities through either a partnership with Bradford Council or through bringing the grounds into community ownership.

The group has announced the first in a series of events; with its first-ever Full Moon Swim taking place at Ilkley Lido on Monday, August 19.

The aim of the event is to raise funds for the community group to help secure the long-term future for the venue.

It will be held during the first supermoon of the year, which means it will appear bigger and brighter than any of the full Moons this year.

Becky Malby, chair of Ilkley Pool & Lido Community, said: “After the success of the sunrise Solstice Swim we are celebrating the new full moon by swimming in the dusk as the sun sets. With 290 tickets sold already, our Full Moon swim is gearing up to be very popular.

“Events like these will help secure the future of Ilkley Pool and Lido, so the more people who sign up, the better.

“This is going to be a special evening (and) a fantastic and unique chance for people to enjoy the Lido during sunset.”

At the event, there will be food from Ilkley Kitchen and Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream, as well as refreshments from Keke Beans Coffee.

Ilkley Lido will be 90 years old next year.

The ticket-only event is taking place from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. To secure your place, you can book tickets via Eventbrite.