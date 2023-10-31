Leeds news you can trust since 1890
29 photo memories take you back to Guiseley in the early 2000s

These wonderful photos celebrate life in Guiseley during the early 2000s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 31st Oct 2023, 04:45 GMT

They showcase the best of what the town has to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the town from annual community events through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 37 photo memories take you back to Otley in the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Christine Robinson of quality control with the last Silver Cross pram to be made at the factory in the town. Production finished on November 25, 2002.

1. Guiseley in the early 2000s

Christine Robinson of quality control with the last Silver Cross pram to be made at the factory in the town. Production finished on November 25, 2002. Photo: Emma Nichols

Did you eat here in the early 2000s? The Greco Romano restaurant pictured in November 2002.

2. Guiseley in the early 2000s

Did you eat here in the early 2000s? The Greco Romano restaurant pictured in November 2002. Photo: Mel Hulme

Staff from the Guiseley office of Manning Stainton estate agents pictured in November 2003.

3. Guiseley in the early 2000s

Staff from the Guiseley office of Manning Stainton estate agents pictured in November 2003. Photo: Third Party

Cannons Health Club opened in the town in September 2003. Pictured, from left, are general manager Alison Shaw with her team, Sarah Barker, Daniel Hartigan, Michelle Smith, Mark Thompson and Helen Jones.

4. Guiseley in the early 2000s

Cannons Health Club opened in the town in September 2003. Pictured, from left, are general manager Alison Shaw with her team, Sarah Barker, Daniel Hartigan, Michelle Smith, Mark Thompson and Helen Jones. Photo: Third Party

Guiseley School were crowned winners of the Yorkshire Post Schools Cricket Challenge Trophy at Headingley in July 2003.

5. Guiseley in the early 2000s

Guiseley School were crowned winners of the Yorkshire Post Schools Cricket Challenge Trophy at Headingley in July 2003. Photo: Gary Longbottom

October 2003 and Leeds Rhinos star Francis Cummins presented a new kit Guiseley Rangers RL.

6. Guiseley in the early 2000s

October 2003 and Leeds Rhinos star Francis Cummins presented a new kit Guiseley Rangers RL. Photo: Mel Hulme

