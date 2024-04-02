Set over 199 square metres, this four bedroom, three reception room terraced property on Wakefield Road in Garforth, just east of Leeds, offers modern luxury and character features.

The home, listed on the market with estate agents Manning Stainton, comprise a characterful entry hallway with bespoke entry door leading to two good-size reception rooms with views of the front and rear gardens with feature fireplaces.

On the basement floor is a modern kitchen with base and wall units and large central island which opens up to a generous dining room with large bay window. Here is also a guest WC.

On the first floor are two good-size double bedrooms and a spacious single bedroom along with a shower room. Up the stairs to the top floor is a further double bedroom with storage in the eaves and a luxurious four-piece family bathroom with shower cubicle and separate bath.

Externally, the front garden is an enclosed space mainly laid to lawn with a path to the front door. The rear garden features decked seating area with pergola, artificial turf and EV charger connected to the house. There is also a single garage to the rear.

