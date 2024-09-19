Located on the desirable cul-de-sac Turton Green in Gildersome, Leeds, the home offers lots of space ideal for a family and is on the market with Purplebricks for £400,000.
Upon entering, the welcoming hallway leads to a large living room featuring a charming fireplace with a living flame fire and French doors opening onto the enclosed rear garden, which is ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining.
There is also a separate dining room and a modern fitted kitchen as well as a guest WC on the ground floor.
On the first floor, the home boasts three double bedrooms and a single bedroom, all served by a contemporary house bathroom with a luxurious rainfall shower over bath.
Outside, there is an open plan front garden with a driveway. The rear garden - the largest on the street - provides an excellent space for outdoor gatherings and relaxing.
There is a strong community spirit in the area, with family activities such as Halloween, a Christmas light switch-on and Easter egg hunts taking place.
