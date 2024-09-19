Upon entering, the welcoming hallway leads to a large living room featuring a charming fireplace with a living flame fire and French doors opening onto the enclosed rear garden, which is ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining.

There is also a separate dining room and a modern fitted kitchen as well as a guest WC on the ground floor.

On the first floor, the home boasts three double bedrooms and a single bedroom, all served by a contemporary house bathroom with a luxurious rainfall shower over bath.