A tour inside a stunning home in a Leeds cul-de-sac with strong community spirit ideal for a family

Dennis Morton
Dennis Morton

Published 19th Sep 2024

This stunning four-bedroom detached home in Leeds is not to be missed.

Located on the desirable cul-de-sac Turton Green in Gildersome, Leeds, the home offers lots of space ideal for a family and is on the market with Purplebricks for £400,000.

Upon entering, the welcoming hallway leads to a large living room featuring a charming fireplace with a living flame fire and French doors opening onto the enclosed rear garden, which is ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining.

There is also a separate dining room and a modern fitted kitchen as well as a guest WC on the ground floor.

On the first floor, the home boasts three double bedrooms and a single bedroom, all served by a contemporary house bathroom with a luxurious rainfall shower over bath.

Outside, there is an open plan front garden with a driveway. The rear garden - the largest on the street - provides an excellent space for outdoor gatherings and relaxing.

There is a strong community spirit in the area, with family activities such as Halloween, a Christmas light switch-on and Easter egg hunts taking place.

Turton Green. Gildersome, Leeds LS27

2. Turton Green. Gildersome, Leeds LS27

3. Turton Green. Gildersome, Leeds LS27

4. Turton Green. Gildersome, Leeds LS27

5. Turton Green. Gildersome, Leeds LS27

6. Turton Green. Gildersome, Leeds LS27

