Houses draped with spiderwebs and guarded by headless horsemen and gargoyles have been spotted around the city ahead of Halloween on Monday (October 31).

Trick or treaters will likely be drawn to the houses, so let’s hope they have a good stockpile of sweets available.

And while some might find the spiders and skeletons guarding the homes a little sinister, one house in Cross Gates has been in decorations for all of the right reasons.

The home on Orchard Road has been covered in over 28,000 lights, interactive buttons and selfie areas and opened up to members of the public to walk around and enjoy.

Dom Hodgson explained: “It’s completely free although we do raise money for Martin House Children’s Hospice.

“Every year we have a display on the house but this year we decided to go one set further and create a walk-through. On our opening night we had hundreds of people visiting which was lovely.”

Check out the 19 pictures of homes decorated in Halloween decorations in the gallery below.

1. Halloween houses in Leeds Churchgate in Gildersome Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2. Churchgate, Gildersome. Some houses have taken decorations seriously this October. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3. Churchgate, Gildersome This house in Gildersome is expecting a lot of visitors on October 31. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4. North Lane, Roundhay What do you make of the designs outside of this house in Roundhay? Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales