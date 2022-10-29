Halloween homes in Leeds: 15 pictures of houses in the city decorated with ghosts, spiders and skeletons
Families have gotten into the Halloween spirit in Leeds this month by decorating their properties with vampires, werewolves and tombstones.
Houses draped with spiderwebs and guarded by headless horsemen and gargoyles have been spotted around the city ahead of Halloween on Monday (October 31).
Trick or treaters will likely be drawn to the houses, so let’s hope they have a good stockpile of sweets available.
And while some might find the spiders and skeletons guarding the homes a little sinister, one house in Cross Gates has been in decorations for all of the right reasons.
The home on Orchard Road has been covered in over 28,000 lights, interactive buttons and selfie areas and opened up to members of the public to walk around and enjoy.
Dom Hodgson explained: “It’s completely free although we do raise money for Martin House Children’s Hospice.
“Every year we have a display on the house but this year we decided to go one set further and create a walk-through. On our opening night we had hundreds of people visiting which was lovely.”
