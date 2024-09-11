Entered via its own private porch, the first-floor property comprises a hallway leading to an open plan modern dining room and kitchen, a large lounge with fireplace and patio doors leading onto a beautiful balcony overlooking the front aspect.

On the main floor is also a utility cupboard, an additional storage cupboard and the master suite with built-in wardrobes and modern en suite shower room, a dining hallway and the house bathroom.

Stairs lead to the second floor landing, which could be used as an office if needed, and a large double bedroom with views over the garden and beyond.

Outside, to the rear is a pleasant garden with a lawn, shrubs and borders, and ideal space to to enjoy some calm on a warm summer day. There is also allocated parking space to the front.