The delightful two-bedroom flat is nestled in St Helen’s Lane, a highly sought after area in the heart of Adel, and is on the market with estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley for £399,999.
Entered via its own private porch, the first-floor property comprises a hallway leading to an open plan modern dining room and kitchen, a large lounge with fireplace and patio doors leading onto a beautiful balcony overlooking the front aspect.
On the main floor is also a utility cupboard, an additional storage cupboard and the master suite with built-in wardrobes and modern en suite shower room, a dining hallway and the house bathroom.
Stairs lead to the second floor landing, which could be used as an office if needed, and a large double bedroom with views over the garden and beyond.
Outside, to the rear is a pleasant garden with a lawn, shrubs and borders, and ideal space to to enjoy some calm on a warm summer day. There is also allocated parking space to the front.
