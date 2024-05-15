UNCLE Leeds, situated just off Whitehall Road, will offer 463 stylish apartments from studios to three-bedroom properties.

Amenities include a Peloton room and 24/7 gym, as well as a cinema room and even a bowling alley - the first of its kind for a rental development in Leeds.

With sites already in London and Manchester, UNCLE’s founder, Ryan Prince, said the Leeds properties “add something new to the market” and will “increase the level of expectations for customers” in the Wellington Place neighbourhood.

Take a first look inside UNCLE Leeds.

