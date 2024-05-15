UNCLE Leeds: 13 first-look pictures inside new apartment block with its own bowling alley

A new luxury apartment block is opening in Leeds this summer - and we had a first look inside.

UNCLE Leeds, situated just off Whitehall Road, will offer 463 stylish apartments from studios to three-bedroom properties.

Amenities include a Peloton room and 24/7 gym, as well as a cinema room and even a bowling alley - the first of its kind for a rental development in Leeds.

With sites already in London and Manchester, UNCLE’s founder, Ryan Prince, said the Leeds properties “add something new to the market” and will “increase the level of expectations for customers” in the Wellington Place neighbourhood.

Take a first look inside UNCLE Leeds.

UNCLE Leeds is a brand new luxury apartment block that has arrived in Leeds for the first time

1. Exterior

UNCLE Leeds is a brand new luxury apartment block that has arrived in Leeds for the first time Photo: Tony Johnson

UNCLE already has developments in London and Manchester

2. Living space

UNCLE already has developments in London and Manchester Photo: Tony Johnson

The new block is set to open its doors to residents early this summer

3. Kitchen

The new block is set to open its doors to residents early this summer Photo: Tony Johnson

Located just off Whitehall Road, UNCLE Leeds will offer 463 luxury apartments

4. Bedroom

Located just off Whitehall Road, UNCLE Leeds will offer 463 luxury apartments Photo: Tony Johnson

The apartments have been designed by the interior designers behind the likes of Soho House

5. Bathroom

The apartments have been designed by the interior designers behind the likes of Soho House Photo: Tony Johnson

Pictured is the founder of UNCLE, Ryan Prince, who said he wants to take rental properties "into the modern era"

6. UNCLE founder

Pictured is the founder of UNCLE, Ryan Prince, who said he wants to take rental properties "into the modern era" Photo: Tony Johnson

