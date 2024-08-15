The winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw will get the keys to an 18th century Georgian country home boasting six-bedrooms.

It has acres of gardens and a spa pool - as well as its own paddocks, stables and state-of-the-art equestrian facilities.

The property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.

The Grand Prize Winner is also given a whopping £250,000 in cash to help them settle in .

They can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it whenever they wish to become a cash multi-millionaire.

If the winner decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value of between £6,000 to £7,000 per month.

The stunning house has been exquisitely renovated to the highest standards, whilst still maintaining its historical character.

The result is a harmonious blend of original period features such as decorative plaster work, architraves and exposed beams - all flawlessly combined with modern luxuries and conveniences.

The tranquil property has 15 acres of gardens and is approached through stone gate pillars, with electric gates opening to a sweeping private driveway.

There is a manicured lawn with herbaceous borders and clipped yew hedges to the front of the property.

There is ample parking to the front and side of a four bay car port and double garage. An expansive orchard sits to the west, dotted with apple, pear, plum, green gage and walnut trees.

It also has its own paddocks and state-of-the-art equestrian facilities including a stable block with eight loose boxes, two foaling boxes, a wash bay and tack room.

The house is located in a small hamlet in Ryedale, perfectly placed between the historic city of York and Yorkshire’s spectacular Heritage Coast, home to some of the most spectacular and diverse scenery in England - with the dramatic landscape of the North York Moors National Park providing a striking contrast to the tranquil, gently rolling hills of the Yorkshire Wolds and the patchwork of farmland in the Vale of Pickering.

There is a local pub and the historic market town of Pickering, known as the gateway to the Moors, is only five miles away.

The town boasts a number of public houses, supermarkets, leisure and sport facilities, local independent shops and cafes, as well as a 13th century castle, the North York Moors steam railway and a museum.

Nearby Kirkbymoorside also provides a good range of shops, a weekly market, cafes, pubs, primary school (Academy), a doctors surgery, cricket, bowling squash clubs as well as an 18 hole golf course.

There are supermarkets, two breweries, restaurants, the Talbot Hotel, cookery school, tearooms, a cinema, theatre and Castle Gardens five acres of park.

Dalby Forest is around 12 miles away and features countless walks and cycle trails through stunning scenery, an adventure course and on-site cafe.

A dark sky discovery site is an excellent location for stargazing. Also, the popular seaside resort of Scarborough is just over 20 miles away

As well as making its Grand Prize Winner a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Yorkshire, will raise money for Mencap.

Mencap supports people with a learning disability to live happy and healthy lives by supporting them directly and campaigning with them to make communities and society fairer and more inclusive.

1.5 million people in the UK have a learning disability and face barriers every day due to stigma and discrimination.

On average, people with a learning disability die up to 23 years younger than the general population and many deaths are avoidable.

Only 5% of people with a learning disability have a job but 86% of people with a learning disability want to work, but just need a bit more support to do it.

The money raised from the Omaze partnership will help the charity to fund awareness initiatives to tackle the discrimination that people with a learning disability face every day, breaking down barriers to create a fairer and more inclusive society.

The partnership with Omaze is backed by actress, Dr Who star, Jodie Whittaker, who is proud of her own Yorkshire roots.

Jodie, who is a Mencap ambassador, said: "We need a world where people with a learning disability are seen for all that they are and all that they can be. And Mencap promotes the positive change that is so needed in our society.

“I’ve supported Mencap for over 12 years and know just how vital their work is. The money raised through Omaze for Mencap will make an enormous difference, supporting their fantastic work advocating for people with a learning disability."

Omaze has guaranteed a minimum donation of £1 million from the partnership.

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is delighted to be partnering with Mencap for our latest house draw.

“By offering this wonderful house in Yorkshire, along with £250,000 in cash, Omaze is giving people the chance to win a life-changing prize that can enable them to live mortgage or rent free, as well as raising money for charities and introducing its charity partners to new audiences that they wouldn't otherwise reach.

“We’re extremely proud that the Omaze community has already raised over £50 million for good causes across the UK.”

In addition to winning the Grand Prize, people who enter online by midnight on Sunday, 15 September (Tuesday, September 17 for postal) are also in with the chance of winning a Mercedes AMG GT, worth over £160,000, plus £150,000 in cash.

There is also an additional £100,000 cash prize up for grabs in the Monthly Subscriber Cash Draw, for Omaze subscribers spending £20 or more. Subscribers are also eligible to enter the July Subscriber Exclusive Flash Draw, for the chance to win £10,000 a month, every month, for a year. All Omaze entrants are in with the chance to win Small Prizes throughout the Draw.

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Yorkshire, are available now at omaze.co.uk. The Draw closes on Sunday 29th of September for online entries and Tuesday 1st October 2024 for postal entries.

