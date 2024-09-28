The magnificent home is located on Cragg Wood Drive in Rawdon and has been listed on the market with estate agent Butler Ridge.

Inside, the property boasts an entrance hall with stairs and three double bedrooms, one with its own en suite and dressing room, a luxurious family bathroom with bathtub and a utility room.

On the first floor is an impressive open-plan kitchen and diner with modern units and appliances and a large central island and a large balcony with stunning woodland views. Sliding doors leads into a lounge ideal for relaxing family evenings.

There are two additional bedrooms on this floor along with a guest WC.

Outside there is parking for several vehicles, and the grounds have been landscaped to create two lawned areas and a stone patio which runs across the back of the house.