The stunning property on Canal Road in Rodley, right next to the Leeds-Liverpool canal, is on the market with Manning Stainton for £349,950.

On the ground floor is a hallway leading to an open plan dining kitchen with a range of fitted base and wall units. Shaker style double doors open to the spacious lounge with large windows offering views of the canal. Sliding patio doors in the kitchen leads to the extended sun room with Velux windows and access to the rear garden.

On the first floor are three bedrooms. The master bedroom with built-in wardrobes sits to the front and overlooks the canal and front garden, while a second double bedroom to the rear has stairs to the occasional loft room. A further single bedroom is also on this floor along with a three piece shower room with shower cubicle.

Externally is a gravelled garden with a block paved driveway to the front. To the rear is an enclosed and well maintained lawned garden with gravel & paving featuring a summer house, garden shed and a greenhouse.

The heart of the home is this open plan dining kitchen recently fitted with a range of base & wall storage units, a Smeg Rangemaster cooker, integrated dishwasher and washing machine.

