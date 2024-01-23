Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 pictures of this impressive Leeds family home with stunning views over the canal and extended family room

This extremely rare to market Leeds family home benefits from a stunning canal-side location.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

The stunning property on Canal Road in Rodley, right next to the Leeds-Liverpool canal, is on the market with Manning Stainton for £349,950.

On the ground floor is a hallway leading to an open plan dining kitchen with a range of fitted base and wall units. Shaker style double doors open to the spacious lounge with large windows offering views of the canal. Sliding patio doors in the kitchen leads to the extended sun room with Velux windows and access to the rear garden.

On the first floor are three bedrooms. The master bedroom with built-in wardrobes sits to the front and overlooks the canal and front garden, while a second double bedroom to the rear has stairs to the occasional loft room. A further single bedroom is also on this floor along with a three piece shower room with shower cubicle.

Externally is a gravelled garden with a block paved driveway to the front. To the rear is an enclosed and well maintained lawned garden with gravel & paving featuring a summer house, garden shed and a greenhouse.

This stunning home on Canal Road in Rodley, right next to the Liverpool canal, is on the market with Manning Stainton for £349,950.

1. Exterior

This stunning home on Canal Road in Rodley, right next to the Liverpool canal, is on the market with Manning Stainton for £349,950. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The heart of the home is this open plan dining kitchen recently fitted with a range of base & wall storage units, a Smeg Rangemaster cooker, integrated dishwasher and washing machine.

2. Dining kitchen

The heart of the home is this open plan dining kitchen recently fitted with a range of base & wall storage units, a Smeg Rangemaster cooker, integrated dishwasher and washing machine. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Solid oak Shaker style double doors open to the lounge.

3. Dining kitchen

Solid oak Shaker style double doors open to the lounge. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The spacious lounge to the front of the property offers views of the canal via large windows.

4. Living room

The spacious lounge to the front of the property offers views of the canal via large windows. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Sliding patio doors in the kitchen lead to the extended family room with pitched roof and two Velux skylights along with bi-folding doors leading out onto the rear garden.

5. Sun room

Sliding patio doors in the kitchen lead to the extended family room with pitched roof and two Velux skylights along with bi-folding doors leading out onto the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The main bedroom offers impressive views to the front of the property and the canal and has built-in wardrobes.

6. Master bedroom

The main bedroom offers impressive views to the front of the property and the canal and has built-in wardrobes. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Manning StaintonLeedsProperty