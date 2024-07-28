On Church Lane in Bardsey, roughly eight miles north east of Leeds, is this gorgeous six-bedroom home, currently on the market with estate agents Furnell Residential for £1,595,000.

Enter via the formal entrance into the inner hallway which offers access to all ground floor accommodation including an impressive family room with home bar and French patio doors as well as a study and concealed storage.

Here is also the attractive breakfast kitchen, dining hall and private south-facing sun terrace alongside a dining room with open fire.

Via the turned staircase in the hallway, the first floor features the mater suite with private dressing room, fitted wardrobes and en suite shower room.

This floor also has three additional bedrooms with fitted furniture, one of which has its own en suite, and a house bathroom.

On the second floor are two additional bedrooms, both with their own en suite shower rooms.

The mature gardens and grounds span around 1.5 acres and is coupled with stunning views of the surrounding countryside.