Located on Scarsdale Lane in Bardsey, around eight miles north east of Leeds city centre, the superior four to five bedroom home enjoys breathtaking elevated views and is on the market with Renton & Parr.
Built in recent years, the property features around 3,750 square feet of living accommodation, comprising an entrance hallway, a gorgeous lounge with a large bay window and a luxurious kitchen and dining area with glass doors opening onto the rear garden, as well as a family room.
Up the stairs are four impressive bedrooms, one of which has its own dressing room, while two enjoys en suite bathrooms. Here is also a dressing room accessed from the landing and the master bedroom as well as a luxurious family bathroom.
On the basement floor is a handy study, which can be used as a bedroom, a large utility room, storage and home gym as well as access to a large garage.
The fabulous elevated plot set behind electric security gates features a block-paved driveway and a large, well-tended lawned garden to the front and side. The generous rear garden with multiple patios sits behind a five-bar gate.
