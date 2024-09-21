Built in recent years, the property features around 3,750 square feet of living accommodation, comprising an entrance hallway, a gorgeous lounge with a large bay window and a luxurious kitchen and dining area with glass doors opening onto the rear garden, as well as a family room.

Up the stairs are four impressive bedrooms, one of which has its own dressing room, while two enjoys en suite bathrooms. Here is also a dressing room accessed from the landing and the master bedroom as well as a luxurious family bathroom.

On the basement floor is a handy study, which can be used as a bedroom, a large utility room, storage and home gym as well as access to a large garage.

The fabulous elevated plot set behind electric security gates features a block-paved driveway and a large, well-tended lawned garden to the front and side. The generous rear garden with multiple patios sits behind a five-bar gate.