On the ground floor is a welcoming entrance hall with a cloakroom/WC, an impressive sitting room with a large bay window and bespoke fitted furniture, and double doors leading to a study with further bespoke furniture. There is also a snug that could be used as a formal dining room if preferred.

Down the stairs to the lower ground floor is a large open-plan living dining kitchen with Aga range appliances and a central island. On this floor is also a utility room with storage.

On the first floor is the master bedroom, an impressive room with built-in wardrobes and en suite, and who further bedrooms and a luxury house bathroom. A fourth bedroom with en suite can be found on the second floor.

Outside, the home enjoys a secure off-street driveway, with a skilfully landscaped south-westerly facing garden to the rear with a good level of privacy.