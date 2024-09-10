13 lovely pictures inside Ilkley Brewery's first ever taproom serving food from Leeds restaurant Stuzzi

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST

A new taproom has opened in Leeds.

Brought to the city by the team behind Ilkley Brewery, the new taproom features 20 beer taps with all of the business’ best sellers.

It also features food from Stuzzi, a popular Italian restaurant tucked away in the Grand Arcade.

Here are 13 lovely pictures inside the Ilkley Tap.

1. The Ilkley Tap

The Ilkley Tap opened in The Grove, Ilkley, last Thursday (September 5). | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

It has taken over the former family-owned restaurant Joel’s Kitchen and Bar.

2. The Ilkley Tap

It has taken over the former family-owned restaurant Joel’s Kitchen and Bar. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

It is Ilkley Brewery's first taproom.

3. The Ilkley Tap

It is Ilkley Brewery's first taproom. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Owner Luke Raven told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "As with lots of business decisions, it happens when the stars align."

4. The Ilkley Tap

Owner Luke Raven told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "As with lots of business decisions, it happens when the stars align." | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

The Ilkley Tap will feature 20 beer taps with all of the business’ best sellers.

5. The Ilkley Tap

The Ilkley Tap will feature 20 beer taps with all of the business’ best sellers. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Customers can expect food from popular Italian restaurant Stuzzi, which has a site in Grand Arcade.

6. The Ilkley Tap

Customers can expect food from popular Italian restaurant Stuzzi, which has a site in Grand Arcade. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

