The Ilkley Tap opened in The Grove, Ilkley, last Thursday (September 5).

Brought to the city by the team behind Ilkley Brewery, the new taproom features 20 beer taps with all of the business’ best sellers.

It also features food from Stuzzi, a popular Italian restaurant tucked away in the Grand Arcade.

Here are 13 lovely pictures inside the Ilkley Tap.

Owner Luke Raven told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "As with lots of business decisions, it happens when the stars align."

