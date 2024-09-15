A tour inside a luxurious apartment overlooking the River Aire with stunning views of Leeds Docks

Estate agent Preston Baker has listed a truly unique and luxurious flat overlooking the River Aire and with views of the nearby Leeds Docks and Royal Armouries.

The two-bedroom flat on East Street in Leeds city centre is on the market for £300,000, and blends modern living with industrial aesthetics to create a beautiful home.

Inside, the south-facing property has a spacious hallway leading to an open-plan living space with high brick ceilings and large feature windows offering breathtaking views.

The living area seamlessly leads into a modern kitchen with sleek, stainless steel appliances and modern units.

Continue into the master bedroom which boasts and elegant en suite shower room, and a second bedroom which is adjacent to the sophisticated house bathroom.

A key features is the balcony accessed from the living room which enjoys long sun hours overlooking the river.

