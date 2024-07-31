Property agent Purplebrick has listed the four-bedroom home full of modern technology in the Climate Innovation District for £439,000.
The property features triple glazed windows, smart home technology and a mechanical ventilation heat recovery (MVHR) system.
Set across three floors, the ground floor hosts a large open kitchen and living room area with central island, integrated appliances and oak engineered wood flooring along with a ground floor bathroom.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.
On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a house bathroom with shower over bathtub, while two additional bedrooms - one with en suite - sit on the top floor.
Up the stairs from the second floor is a gorgeous private roof garden with stunning views of Leeds and of the River Aire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.