Property agent Purplebrick has listed the four-bedroom home full of modern technology in the Climate Innovation District for £439,000.

The property features triple glazed windows, smart home technology and a mechanical ventilation heat recovery (MVHR) system.

Set across three floors, the ground floor hosts a large open kitchen and living room area with central island, integrated appliances and oak engineered wood flooring along with a ground floor bathroom.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a house bathroom with shower over bathtub, while two additional bedrooms - one with en suite - sit on the top floor.

Up the stairs from the second floor is a gorgeous private roof garden with stunning views of Leeds and of the River Aire.