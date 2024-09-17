A tour inside a fantastic terraced house in a Leeds market town sure to appeal to first time buyers

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Sep 2024, 16:30 GMT

This terraced home enjoys a brilliant location with easy reach to the nearby train station and amenities, and has a small price tag sure to appeal to first time buyers.

On the market with estate agent Manning Stainton, the two-bedroom home on Albert Street in Morley, just southwest of Leeds, is for sale for just £199,995.

Set into a small development of character properties, the home features a spacious lounge to the front, and a large kitchen and diner at the rear with attractive Shaker units.

Upstairs, a landing leads to the master bedroom which has its own en suite shower room, a further bedroom currently used as a home office, and the house bathroom with corner bathtub.

Outside an enclosed rear garden with mature planting, which helps make the space private, and with an access gate opening out to the parking at the rear.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

1. Albert Road, Morley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

2. Albert Road, Morley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

3. Albert Road, Morley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

4. Albert Road, Morley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

5. Albert Road, Morley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

6. Albert Road, Morley

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsManning StaintonProperty
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice