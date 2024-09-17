On the market with estate agent Manning Stainton, the two-bedroom home on Albert Street in Morley, just southwest of Leeds, is for sale for just £199,995.
Set into a small development of character properties, the home features a spacious lounge to the front, and a large kitchen and diner at the rear with attractive Shaker units.
Upstairs, a landing leads to the master bedroom which has its own en suite shower room, a further bedroom currently used as a home office, and the house bathroom with corner bathtub.
Outside an enclosed rear garden with mature planting, which helps make the space private, and with an access gate opening out to the parking at the rear.
