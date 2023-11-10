The top 10 Leeds commuter towns to live in ranked from best to worst in new research

Thousands of people make Leeds their home every year, moving from other parts of the UK and from abroad to study or work.

But many, and maybe mainly locals, prefer to live outside of the noise and stress of the big city, and ops for commuter towns.

Now, Selecta UK, a food tech business, has undertaken research to find out exactly which Leeds commuter towns are the best places to make your home.

The company standardised the latest city and country-level data available for key categories, including travel time to Leeds via train, the annual cost of a train season ticket, outstanding schools in the area, crime ratings and available health facilities and gave commuter towns a score out of ten in order to find out which one is the best, and worst.

Here are the top 10 Leeds commuter towns to live according to new research:

1 . Bingley - 7.26/10 Bingley comes first as the most desirable commuter town for Leeds. The Bradford town is just 19 minutes from Leeds via train, 74 percent of its schools are outstanding and the average house price is £273,310. A train season ticket costs £1,240.

2 . Shipley - 6.09/10 In number two is Shipley. The historic market town is just 14 minutes from Leeds via train. A train season ticket costs £1,232.

3 . Normanton - 5.89/10 The Wakefield town of Normanton is ranked number three in the study. Only a 14 minute train ride from Leeds, the town has an average house price of £191,448, and a train season ticket will set you back £1,232.

4 . Baildon - 5.7/10 Close to Shipley is Baildon. From here, a train to Leeds takes 22 minutes, and a train season ticket will cost you £1,232.

5 . Sowerby Bridge - 5.62/10 Sowerby Bridge comes in at number five of the best towns for commuting to Leeds. A train from here takes 41 minutes and a season ticket will cost you £1,712. But with 11 health and wellness facilities and a population of just over 11,000, it still gets more points than some other nearby towns.

6 . Castleford - 5.61/10 Just 0.01 points behind is Castleford. From here, a trip to Leeds takes 20 minutes and a season ticket sets you back £1,232. But the average house price at £185,120 makes it the most affordable town on the list.