The debate over which suburb, village, or town in Leeds is the best could go on indefinitely without reaching a resolution.

However, it’s evident that Leeds is a city with many areas that are considered desirable.

To find out what the people of the city think, we turned to social media and asked readers to share their favourite places in Leeds to live.

Here are 13 of the most frequently mentioned neighbourhoods:

1 . Horsforth John Slater said that this Leeds town is the city's most desirable area. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Bramham This village, popular with readers, is also the home of Bramham Park where Leeds Festival is held annually. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Linton This affluent village was mentioned by reader Christine Child. Sadly, the historic Windmill Inn (pictured) closed this year after trading for 460 years. | Yorkshire Evening Post Photo Sales

4 . Rothwell Several readers, including Helen McAusland, said Rothwell was amongst Leeds most desirable areas. | Lee McLean / SWNS Photo Sales

5 . Wetherby Another popular area was Wetherby, a market town just a stone's throw northeast of the city. | James Hardisty Photo Sales