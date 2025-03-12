The 13 most desirable places to live in Leeds according to people who live here - including Adel and Bramham

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

The readers of the Yorkshire Evening Post have shared their thoughts on the most desirable areas in Leeds.

The debate over which suburb, village, or town in Leeds is the best could go on indefinitely without reaching a resolution.

However, it’s evident that Leeds is a city with many areas that are considered desirable.

To find out what the people of the city think, we turned to social media and asked readers to share their favourite places in Leeds to live.

Here are 13 of the most frequently mentioned neighbourhoods:

John Slater said that this Leeds town is the city's most desirable area.

1. Horsforth

John Slater said that this Leeds town is the city's most desirable area. | James Hardisty

This village, popular with readers, is also the home of Bramham Park where Leeds Festival is held annually.

2. Bramham

This village, popular with readers, is also the home of Bramham Park where Leeds Festival is held annually. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

This affluent village was mentioned by reader Christine Child. Sadly, the historic Windmill Inn (pictured) closed this year after trading for 460 years.

3. Linton

This affluent village was mentioned by reader Christine Child. Sadly, the historic Windmill Inn (pictured) closed this year after trading for 460 years. | Yorkshire Evening Post

Several readers, including Helen McAusland, said Rothwell was amongst Leeds most desirable areas.

4. Rothwell

Several readers, including Helen McAusland, said Rothwell was amongst Leeds most desirable areas. | Lee McLean / SWNS

Another popular area was Wetherby, a market town just a stone's throw northeast of the city.

5. Wetherby

Another popular area was Wetherby, a market town just a stone's throw northeast of the city. | James Hardisty

Boston Spa, mentioned by reader Christine Child, was recently listed amongst the best places to live in the north of England by The Sunday Times.

6. Boston Spa

Boston Spa, mentioned by reader Christine Child, was recently listed amongst the best places to live in the north of England by The Sunday Times. | James Hardisty

