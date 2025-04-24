Location, Location, Location: House hunters in Leeds wanted as Channel 4 series gears up for 25th anniversary run

Channel 4's leading property show is looking for house hunters in and around Leeds as it prepares for its 25th anniversary series.

Location, Location, Location, hosted by property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, has spent over two-and-a-half decades helping buyers across the country find their dream homes.

Ahead of filming for the next series in May, Channel 4 is searching for individuals, families, and couples in Leeds and the surrounding areas who need Kirstie and Phil's expertise in their home search.

Kirstie and Phil are searching for house hunters in Leeds.Kirstie and Phil are searching for house hunters in Leeds.
Kirstie and Phil are searching for house hunters in Leeds. | Channel 4

A spokesperson for Channel 4 stated: "We are casting for the new, 25th anniversary series, and we are interested in hearing from chain free house hunters in Leeds and the surrounding areas.

"Applications are now open and we're looking to spread the word to the community to encourage house hunters to apply and get the help they need."

Anyone interested in appearing on the show can submit their applications via the Channel 4 website.

