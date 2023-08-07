Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Antiques Roadshow Leeds: Filming of BBC TV programme 'landmark moment' for Roundhay Park

The filming of TV programme Antiques Roadshow in Leeds has been described as a “landmark moment” for Roundhay Park.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The popular BBC series, where experts examine antiques and trinkets, filmed across Sunday and Monday (August 6 and 7) at Roundhay Park. Pictures taken on Saturday showed organisers setting up marquees and making preparations for filming, on fields opposite the park’s popular Lakeside Cafe.

With over 700 acres of parkland, lakes, woodland and gardens, Roundhay Park is one of the biggest in Europe and speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Sara Dawson, vice-chair of Friends of Roundhay Park, described the show’s arrival as a fantastic moment for the park, that cements its place as one of the country’s best green spots.

Sara said: “We’re delighted that Antiques Roadshow has chosen to feature Roundhay Park in its programme. A number of our members were excited to volunteer and some even took their own antiques to get them valued and even got some higher appraisals than they expected.

TV programme Antiques Roadshow has been filming in Leeds this weekend. Picture: Friends of Roundhay ParkTV programme Antiques Roadshow has been filming in Leeds this weekend. Picture: Friends of Roundhay Park
TV programme Antiques Roadshow has been filming in Leeds this weekend. Picture: Friends of Roundhay Park

"We’ve got one of the best parks in the country and to see the BBC choose it as a spot to host one of its most famous shows is a landmark moment that really cements that.”

Fronted by presenter Fiona Bruce, the BBC One programme is now in its 45th series and in an earlier statement, said: “We are excited to be able to bring the Antiques Roadshow to the fascinating Roundhay Park in Leeds.

“Our presenter, Fiona Bruce, will be at Roundhay Park on Monday 7th August and she will be filming three rounds of ‘Basic, Better, Best’ with a couple of our much loved experts.”

