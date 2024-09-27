A tour inside an impressive extended £700,000 home for sale in a Leeds market town

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST

This impressive detached house built in the late 1960s has been extended to host an impressive range of rooms while retaining its unique features.

The four-bedroom home is located on Waterloo Road in Pudsey, near Leeds and is on the market for £695,000 with estate agent Hunters.

Inside, the property boasts three reception rooms, a bespoke kitchen and a wonderful conservatory on the ground floor.

On the first floor, a landing leads to four impressive bedrooms, of which the largest has built-in wardrobes, and the house bathroom with bathtub and separate shower cubicle.

Outside the home enjoys a large private garden with a semi-circular sun patio. Beyond the patio is an expansive lawn, ideal for enjoying the warm months.

1. Waterloo Road, Pudsey

Hunters

Photo Sales

