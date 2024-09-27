A tour inside an impressive extended £700,000 home for sale in a Leeds market town

The four-bedroom home is located on Waterloo Road in Pudsey, near Leeds and is on the market for £695,000 with estate agent Hunters.
Inside, the property boasts three reception rooms, a bespoke kitchen and a wonderful conservatory on the ground floor.
On the first floor, a landing leads to four impressive bedrooms, of which the largest has built-in wardrobes, and the house bathroom with bathtub and separate shower cubicle.
Outside the home enjoys a large private garden with a semi-circular sun patio. Beyond the patio is an expansive lawn, ideal for enjoying the warm months.
