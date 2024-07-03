1. Pudsey in the 1970s
Tthe junction of three roads pictured in August 1978. Greenside is off to the left and Uppermoor is where the cars are visible. Chapeltown is off to the right. The Commercial Hotel, which stands at the junction, is addressed as number 48 Chapeltown. The Tudor Restaurant is seen centrally at number 7 Uppermoor. Brenda's, a shop, is at number 65 Chapeltown, right. In the foreground is the boundary wall and former site of Pudsey Congregational Church. The Church dating fron 1866,was demolished in 1978. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Pudsey in the 1970s
Six shops on Bradford Road in May 1979. Businesses include a florists, a newsagent, a fish and chip shop, the 'Pickup' removal merchants and a chemists at the far right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Pudsey in the 1970s
On the left of the image is Tudor House with Number 1 Chapeltown on the right. These two stone built properties each have a private front and rear garden. Behind these can be seen the St. Lawrence & St. Paul Church of England on Church Lane. Pictured in April 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Pudsey in the 1970s
Mumbers 1 Chapeltown and Tudor house on the far left, two stone built properties with private front gardens. On the right running along the length of Church Lane is Permanent Chambers, The Manufacturers Life Assurance Company. Pictured in April 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Pudsey in the 1970s
Chapeltown in August 1978. On the left is the Midland Bank followed by Carrick, Hairstylists and Beauticians, then Ray Dell Motor Cycles. The end property on the right is Sterling Mills. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Pudsey in the 1970s
The former site of the Pudsey Congregational Church in Chapeltown. Part of the graveyard is visible. The church had been built at a cost of £3,260, including the purchase of the site, and opened on July 4, 1866. It was able to accommodate a congregation of 750 and had a spire 105 feet (approx 31.5 metres). It was demolished in 1978. Properties are at the rear of Greenside. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
