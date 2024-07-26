12 of the best garden centres in and around Leeds according to locals including Swincar Nurseries

Looking to spruce things up in your garden?

YEP readers have you covered - they have named 13 of the best garden centres in and around Leeds to visit for the best green plants.

Whether you’re after some inspiration, a fun day out or even some good cafe food, there’s something for everyone on this list.

Here are YEP readers’ top picks for garden centres in and around Leeds.

Tong Garden Centre, just over the border and situated between Bradford and Leeds on Tong Road, was chosen by YEP reader Ian Ludlow.

1. Tong Garden Centre

Tong Garden Centre, just over the border and situated between Bradford and Leeds on Tong Road, was chosen by YEP reader Ian Ludlow.

Swincar Nurseries, in Chevin End Road, Guiseley, was named one of the best garden centres in the city by YEP reader David Yewdall, who said the centre has "good range of plants" and "helpful friendly staff".

2. Swincar Nurseries

Swincar Nurseries, in Chevin End Road, Guiseley, was named one of the best garden centres in the city by YEP reader David Yewdall, who said the centre has "good range of plants" and "helpful friendly staff".

Woodend Nurseries, on Preston Lane in Great Preston, was recommended by YEP reader Patricia Samy. Patricia said: "A proper nursery! Great value for money, brilliant quality and very knowledgeable staff."

3. Woodend Nurseries

Woodend Nurseries, on Preston Lane in Great Preston, was recommended by YEP reader Patricia Samy. Patricia said: "A proper nursery! Great value for money, brilliant quality and very knowledgeable staff."

Lumby Garden Centre, at Leys House, Lumby, was recommended by YEP reader Lois Manning, who said it had "great food, plants and staff".

4. Lumby Garden Centre

Lumby Garden Centre, at Leys House, Lumby, was recommended by YEP reader Lois Manning, who said it had "great food, plants and staff".

Fields Garden Centre, on Finkle Hill in Sherburn in Elmet, was recommended by YEP reader Josephine Barker. Josephine said: "Great service, huge stock of trees, good quality shrubs & perennials. They have lovely staff who absolutely knows their stuff & the icing on the cake, there is a fabulous cafe."

5. Fields Garden Centre

Fields Garden Centre, on Finkle Hill in Sherburn in Elmet, was recommended by YEP reader Josephine Barker. Josephine said: "Great service, huge stock of trees, good quality shrubs & perennials. They have lovely staff who absolutely knows their stuff & the icing on the cake, there is a fabulous cafe."

YEP reader Moira Spann recommended Otley Garden Centre, in Pool Road. The centre features a large restaurant, selling plants and garden products, homewares and gifts.

6. Otley Garden Centre

YEP reader Moira Spann recommended Otley Garden Centre, in Pool Road. The centre features a large restaurant, selling plants and garden products, homewares and gifts.

