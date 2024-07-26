YEP readers have you covered - they have named 13 of the best garden centres in and around Leeds to visit for the best green plants.
Whether you’re after some inspiration, a fun day out or even some good cafe food, there’s something for everyone on this list.
1. Tong Garden Centre
Tong Garden Centre, just over the border and situated between Bradford and Leeds on Tong Road, was chosen by YEP reader Ian Ludlow. | Tony JohnsonPhoto: Tony Johnson
2. Swincar Nurseries
Swincar Nurseries, in Chevin End Road, Guiseley, was named one of the best garden centres in the city by YEP reader David Yewdall, who said the centre has "good range of plants" and "helpful friendly staff". | Graham Parker/GooglePhoto: Graham Parker/Google
3. Woodend Nurseries
Woodend Nurseries, on Preston Lane in Great Preston, was recommended by YEP reader Patricia Samy. Patricia said: "A proper nursery! Great value for money, brilliant quality and very knowledgeable staff." | GooglePhoto: Google
4. Lumby Garden Centre
Lumby Garden Centre, at Leys House, Lumby, was recommended by YEP reader Lois Manning, who said it had "great food, plants and staff". | Gary LongbottomPhoto: Gary Longbottom
5. Fields Garden Centre
Fields Garden Centre, on Finkle Hill in Sherburn in Elmet, was recommended by YEP reader Josephine Barker. Josephine said: "Great service, huge stock of trees, good quality shrubs & perennials. They have lovely staff who absolutely knows their stuff & the icing on the cake, there is a fabulous cafe." | GooglePhoto: Google
6. Otley Garden Centre
YEP reader Moira Spann recommended Otley Garden Centre, in Pool Road. The centre features a large restaurant, selling plants and garden products, homewares and gifts. | Viking Engineering and Repower/GooglePhoto: Viking Engineering and Repower
