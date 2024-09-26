William H Brown has listed the home on Smithy Lane in Tingley for £350,000.
Inside the property is a fantastic open-plan kitchen and diner with modern appliances and units and access to the extensive rear garden.
To the front sits a good-sized living room with sliding doors to the side elevation.
Three double bedrooms are located to the right of the home, of which one has built-in wardrobes and one has a large bay window.
Outside, the home benefits from two driveways, providing ample parking for multiple vehicles, as well as a garage to the rear.
The large enclosed rear garden has a raised patio with doors from the kitchen and an impressive lawn with lots of space for children to play.
