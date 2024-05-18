On the market courtesy of Monroe Estate Agents, Kingsgarth is situated on Kings Road in the Village of Bramhope.
This impressive property is just a short walk from the centre of Bramhope Village, Eccup, and Golden Acre Park. Additionally, Kingsgarth is well positioned for access to the amenities offered in Alwoodley as well as both Otley and Leeds via Otley Road.
This property has been extensively renovated by the current owner, including a new roof, central heating system, and fresh decoration, ensuring it is well-maintained.
It is currently on the market with offers over £1.6 million. Take a look inside...
1. Front Garden
The front of the property offers ample parking space. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla
2. Kitchen
The open-plan kitchen/living/dining area includes integrated appliances and marble flooring throughout. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla
3. Living Room Two
The open-plan kitchen opens out onto one of the property's three reception rooms. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla
4. Dining Room
The spacious dining room offers the perfect spot for a family dinner or to entertain guests. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla
5. Living Room One
The main living room offers the perfect spot for a family movie night. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla
6. Swimming Pool
A standout feature of this property is the heated indoor pool, complete with separate changing rooms and its own entrance. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.