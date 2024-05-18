15 pictures inside stunning Bramhope bungalow with six bedrooms and a swimming pool for sale in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 18th May 2024, 04:45 BST

A stunning six bedroom bungalow has been listed as for sale in Leeds.

On the market courtesy of Monroe Estate Agents, Kingsgarth is situated on Kings Road in the Village of Bramhope.

This impressive property is just a short walk from the centre of Bramhope Village, Eccup, and Golden Acre Park. Additionally, Kingsgarth is well positioned for access to the amenities offered in Alwoodley as well as both Otley and Leeds via Otley Road.

This property has been extensively renovated by the current owner, including a new roof, central heating system, and fresh decoration, ensuring it is well-maintained.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

It is currently on the market with offers over £1.6 million. Take a look inside...

The front of the property offers ample parking space.

1. Front Garden

The front of the property offers ample parking space. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The open-plan kitchen/living/dining area includes integrated appliances and marble flooring throughout.

2. Kitchen

The open-plan kitchen/living/dining area includes integrated appliances and marble flooring throughout. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The open-plan kitchen opens out onto one of the property's three reception rooms.

3. Living Room Two

The open-plan kitchen opens out onto one of the property's three reception rooms. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The spacious dining room offers the perfect spot for a family dinner or to entertain guests.

4. Dining Room

The spacious dining room offers the perfect spot for a family dinner or to entertain guests. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The main living room offers the perfect spot for a family movie night.

5. Living Room One

The main living room offers the perfect spot for a family movie night. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla

Photo Sales
A standout feature of this property is the heated indoor pool, complete with separate changing rooms and its own entrance.

6. Swimming Pool

A standout feature of this property is the heated indoor pool, complete with separate changing rooms and its own entrance. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.