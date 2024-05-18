On the market courtesy of Monroe Estate Agents, Kingsgarth is situated on Kings Road in the Village of Bramhope.

This impressive property is just a short walk from the centre of Bramhope Village, Eccup, and Golden Acre Park. Additionally, Kingsgarth is well positioned for access to the amenities offered in Alwoodley as well as both Otley and Leeds via Otley Road.

This property has been extensively renovated by the current owner, including a new roof, central heating system, and fresh decoration, ensuring it is well-maintained.

It is currently on the market with offers over £1.6 million. Take a look inside...

1 . Front Garden The front of the property offers ample parking space. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The open-plan kitchen/living/dining area includes integrated appliances and marble flooring throughout. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Living Room Two The open-plan kitchen opens out onto one of the property's three reception rooms. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Dining Room The spacious dining room offers the perfect spot for a family dinner or to entertain guests. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla Photo Sales

5 . Living Room One The main living room offers the perfect spot for a family movie night. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla Photo Sales

6 . Swimming Pool A standout feature of this property is the heated indoor pool, complete with separate changing rooms and its own entrance. Photo: Monroe/Zoopla Photo Sales