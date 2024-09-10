A tour inside a stunning family home in Leeds with a host of features designed to 'enhance your lifestyle'

Welcome to this gorgeous three-bedroom semi-detached home in a quiet cul-de-sac in Leeds.

The contemporary family home is located on Templestowe Hill in Halton, east Leeds and offers a perfect blend of modern living and comfort, and is on the market with estate agent Purplebricks for £330,000.

Inside the property, which according to the agent has a host of features designed to “enhance your lifestyle”, is a light and airy lounge and an extended sitting/dining room ideal for family gatherings.

The conservatory, complete with underfloor heating, offers a cosy retreat year-round and opens out onto a beautifully maintained south-west facing private garden.

For those who enjoy creating culinary masterpieces, the large kitchen is well-appointed and features a range of integrated appliances, a breakfast seating area and underfloor heating.

Upstairs are two generously sized double bedrooms and a single bedroom, all fitted with their own wardrobes. The family bathroom has a Jacuzzi bath and a walk-in shower, providing a home spa feeling.

The home benefits from double glazing throughout and has a large brick-built garage for secure parking and extra storage.

