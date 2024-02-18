They showcase the best of what the community had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life including pubs, restaurants, landmarks, shops, fundraising and local sport as well as stories making the headlines. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 21 photos take you back to Halton in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
A tanker carrying beer from Tetley's Brewery overturned outside the City Lights pub at the junction of Selby Road and York Road at Halton Dial in March 2000. Photo: YPN
A parade of shops on Pinfold Lane in September 2000. The shops, from left, are Halton Post office, the Village Store and Grade One hair studio. The end of the parade at Grade One forms the side of the studio and the end of the house. At the other end of the parade is a letter box, beyond this is Cross Green Lane. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Do you remember Naya Patel? She ran the last remaining shop on Ullswater Crescent. Pictured in July 2000. Photo: YPN
The east side of Chapel Street, looking towards junction with Woodman Street in September 2000. Shops include the Haw Company, a Sandwich Bar, Gee Fashions, Cream Halton Carpet Centre. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
This is sub postmaster Tony Nicholson of Halton Post Office on Cross Green Lane pictured in April 2000. He was set to travel to London to lobby MPs on the planned threat to pay pensions and benefits through bank account from 2003. Photo: YPN
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Woodman pub on Selby Road pictured in September 2000. It occupies the lower two thirds of the building, the upper third of the being the premises of Halton Repair Centre. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net