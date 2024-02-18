They showcase the best of what the community had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life including pubs, restaurants, landmarks, shops, fundraising and local sport as well as stories making the headlines. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 21 photos take you back to Halton in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook