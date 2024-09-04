The three-bedroom home is located on Aspen Way in Whinmoor, Leeds, and is on the market with Preston Baker for £280,000.

Enter the property into a welcoming entrance porch that leads into a bright lounge with a modern yet charming fireplace and convenient understairs storage.

To the rear is a spacious kitchen/diner equipped with a range of modern base and wall units and appliances such as a built-in electric oven, Belfast sink and more, while the dining area has French doors onto the garden.

On the first floor are two generous double bedrooms, of which one features full-height built-in wardrobes along one wall.

The modern family bathroom is finished with a white suite, and features a bath with shower over, hand basin and WC.

The master bedroom can be found on the second floor, where it offers a peaceful retreat with its very own en suite shower room and lots of space for wardrobes and a dressing area.

To the rear is the real highlight of the home; an enclosed garden with paved patio, well-maintained lawn, raised planted borders and a raised decked patio area ideal for relaxing and entertaining.