The ground floor features a spacious, beautifully decorated lounge with a double-glazed bay window overlooking the front, and a well-appointed kitchen/diner with ample wall and base units, space for a large dining table, and patio doors opening onto the rear garden.

Upstairs, there are three generously sized bedrooms, two with built-in wardrobes and all with ample floor space.

Completing the first floor is the family bathroom, featuring a bath with an overhead shower, a low-level flush WC, and a wash basin.

Outside, a landscaped front garden with a driveway offers ample off-street parking, while the beautifully landscaped rear garden includes an Indian stone patio, a manicured lawn, and fenced borders for added privacy and safety.

