A look inside a colourful family home in Leeds in a good catchment area with easy access to motorway links

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 31st Oct 2024, 16:30 BST

This beautifully designed, vibrant family home in Leeds offers three bedrooms with high-quality finishes throughout.

The home is located on North Lingwell Road in Middleton, near motorway links such as the M62 and M1. It is on the market with Manning Stainton for £269,950.

The ground floor features a spacious, beautifully decorated lounge with a double-glazed bay window overlooking the front, and a well-appointed kitchen/diner with ample wall and base units, space for a large dining table, and patio doors opening onto the rear garden.

Upstairs, there are three generously sized bedrooms, two with built-in wardrobes and all with ample floor space.

Completing the first floor is the family bathroom, featuring a bath with an overhead shower, a low-level flush WC, and a wash basin.

Outside, a landscaped front garden with a driveway offers ample off-street parking, while the beautifully landscaped rear garden includes an Indian stone patio, a manicured lawn, and fenced borders for added privacy and safety.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

1. North Lingwell Road, Leeds, LS10 3SP

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

2. North Lingwell Road, Leeds, LS10 3SP

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

3. North Lingwell Road, Leeds, LS10 3SP

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

4. North Lingwell Road, Leeds, LS10 3SP

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

5. North Lingwell Road, Leeds, LS10 3SP

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

6. North Lingwell Road, Leeds, LS10 3SP

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:M62MiddletonManning StaintonParkingPropertyLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice