Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The repeated thefts of Yorkshire Stone used on the pavement is “ruining” a Leeds community.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a spate of incidents involving Yorkshire Stone being stolen from the pavement around Harehills in recent months.

One resident alerted police and Leeds City Council after discovering the stones stolen from Seacroft Road last week after they were previously taken from Seaforth Place, Broughton Avenue, Broughton Terrace and Strathmore Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Stone was stolen from Seacroft Road in Harehills last week | Handout

He said: “In the last few months five streets have been targeted in my small area of HarehIlls and I’ve reported them. I brought it up at a recent meeting with police, but felt it wasn’t taken seriously.”

The resident reported the incidents to local councillor Mothin Ali, who said: “It’s something we are constantly getting and it’s ruining our community.

“People may think it’s a victimless crime but it’s not. Everyone’s council tax goes into this and it affects people who can’t get about as easily such as mothers with prams and people who are unsteady on their feet.”

Coun Ali added that the tarmac used in place of the stolen paving stones makes the area look “completely off”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been a string of thefts in Harehills in recent months | Handout

He also urged any residents who witness the thefts to try and take the registration plate of the vehicle used and get in touch with the police or himself.

Inspector Alastair Nicholls, who heads the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We recognise the impact that this type of offence has on our communities and are increasing our patrols of the areas affected to deter any further offences.

“We are continuing to work in partnership with the local council to detect and prevent these thefts and we encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact us immediately and, where safe to do so, to take down any vehicle details and suspect descriptions to assist us in identifying those responsible.”

Leeds City Council has previously said that the paving stone thefts cost taxpayers 'tens of thousands of pounds' | Handout

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of reports of thefts of pavement slabs in various locations over the last few years. In response, we work with the police and local communities and encourage them to report any suspicious activity to the police as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have forensically marked flags across the city enabling them to be traced back to Leeds City Council. We have also visited local suppliers across the city where these flags may be attempted to be sold. With regards to the theft at Seaforth Road, the site will be made safe and then a permanent repair carried out in due course. The incident has been reported to the police.”