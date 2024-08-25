There are often queues outside Brod, on Great George Street. | James Hardisty

A lengthy queue at lunchtime is a strange thing - joining one can be an unattractive prospect, but the curiosity about what might be at its end usually wins out.

At around midday, this city centre sandwich shop is almost never without a line. Customers snake their way down Oxford Place, waiting to place their orders inside a tiny yellow room on Great George Street.

Brod Sandwich Bar opened back in 2013, serving customisable sarnies to hungry city workers. I decided that if enough people regularly join the long line outside the shop, then the sandwiches must be good.

The first impressive feature here is the staff. They work at break-neck speed taking orders, making sandwiches and calling out names. But despite the busy rush, the team were friendly and clearly passionate about what they do. They took time to make recommendations to customers, suggesting substitutes for ingredients here and there. It's first rate service.

When I finally reached the front of the queue after a wait of around 20 minutes, I ordered the day's special, a Cajun chicken sandwich with streaky bacon, Caesar dressing and parmesan, for £5.90. I added a salted caramel and nut slice, which was £2.90, and a San Pellegrino for £1.60.

The Cajun chicken sandwich from Brod. | National World

The combination of Cajun spices with the Italian Caesar dressing sounded unusual, but it really worked. Nestled in a perfectly soft white roll, the chicken was tender, with just the right amount of spice so as not to overpower the other flavours.

The streaky bacon was cooked to crispy perfection, adding a layer of salty goodness that complemented the Caesar dressing, which was creamy and tangy and perfect, only enhanced by the parmesan.

The sandwich was delicious - and enjoying it picnic-style in Park Square as the sun beat down made it all the more enjoyable. A simple lunch was transformed into a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. It felt like a little slice of heaven right in the middle of Leeds when I was surrounded by that sea of roses.

The team at Brod work at break-neck speed. | James Hardisty

I took the salted caramel and nut slice back to the office to devour with a brew and I was not disappointed. Indulgent and moreishly sweet, it had a rich and buttery base with a thick layer of gooey caramel and just the right amount of saltiness. And the top was studded with crunchy nuts that added a satisfying crunch. It was the perfect end to an already fabulous lunch.

Considering the quality, a little over a tenner for this lunch felt like a steal. For food this good, I didn't mind queuing. The anticipation makes that first bite feel properly earned, like a reward for patience.

And somehow, knowing that others were just as eager to get their hands on this meal made it feel like I was in on a well-kept local secret.

Next time you see that line winding down the street, don’t be deterred - get in it. You won’t regret it.

Factfile

Address: 31 Great George Street, Leeds, LS1 3BB

Telephone: 0113 245 3900

Opening hours: Mon-Thur, 8am-2.30pm; Fri, 7.30am-2.30pm

Website: cargocollective.com

Scores

Food: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 10/10