Plans to refurbish and extend a Victorian hotel in Leeds city centre has been approved.

The Grade II Listed hotel known for its terracotta façade and grandiose interior originally opened in 1899 as Hotel Metropole, and has undergone major refurbishments throughout its 125 years.

The Met Hotel on King Street is set to undergo major refurbishments as plans are approved by Leeds City Council. | Google Maps

The extensive plans include works both externally and internally, including the installation of a new heating a cooling system, cycle storage and EV charging - and the creation of five additional rooms, bringing its total number up to 125.

It also includes a complete redecoration internally with new lighting, the creation of a new gym, a new bar counter and the removal of the partition separating the bar and the adjacent dining area, as well as works to the main reception area and reception rooms.

On approving the plans, an officer’s report said: "The proposal will result in a significant reduction in carbon emissions. Moreover, the proposed works will help secure the viability and longevity of the building's hotel offering thereby ensuring the retention of the hotel within its optimum viable use.

"Taking the proposals in their entirety the harm is at least outweighed by the benefits."