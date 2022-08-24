Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greggs has revealed that its popular Pumpkin Spiced Latte will return to its stores throughout the United Kingdom.

Despite there being one more month of summer remaining, the food chain will be releasing the autumnal hot drink soon than ever before.

The beverage is a soft blend of freshly ground coffee, pumpkin spice flavour syrup and steamed milk topped with cream and spiced sugar.

Yet despite hottening temperatures felt across the country, it is set to make its groundbreaking return to the Greggs menu this month.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Although we’re still enjoying the last of the summer heat, we know how much our customers enjoy a Pumpkin Spice Latte, no matter what the temperature!

“We hope the early return of this favourite will be a delight to Greggs fans nationwide.”

Here is everything you need to know, including the exact date it will return, how much it will cost and how you can get one free-of-charge.

When does the Pumpkin Spiced Latte return to Greggs?

The hot beverage is set to make its return to a Greggs outlet near you in a matter on Thursday, 25 August.

How much will a Pumpkin Spiced Latte cost?

It has been confirmed that one cup of the steamy-hot beverage will be priced from £2.20 and is 219 calories.

How can I get a free Pumpkin Spiced Latte?

If you wish to grab a cup of the autumnal blend totally free-of-charge, you must be a new user of the Greggs app.

Typically, customers use this service to take advantage of the Click + Collect option, but if you register you will be given the chance to have a free Pumpkin Spiced Latte (or any hot drink) for free.