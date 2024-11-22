Woodside Leeds: New neighbourhood bar and restaurant from team behind The Brunswick opens today
Brought to the city by the team behind The Brunswick, Woodside has opened in The Gateway North, Crown Point Road.
Owners of the popular city centre pub announced they had taken over the unit in February this year.
The venue has since been under renovation, which has been documented on the brand’s social media channels.
And over the last few days, the team has also been teasing what customers can expect at the “neighbourhood bar and eatery”, which includes an extensive brunch menu.
Customers will have choices of smoked pork belly with folded eggs, fried mushrooms with scotch bonnet maple sauce, waffles and more. A range of hot drinks is also available with coffee made with beans from roasters Elsewhere.
Woodside also has a Sunday lunch offering, which will be served from noon every week.
For sports fanatics, football matches will be screened at the bar and a pool table is available, too.
The Brunswick, which has just marked five years in the city, is one of the best-rated pubs in the city. This new opening comes after the team The Brunswick opened a new boozer called the Melbourne in November 2022, which is also described as a "neighbourhood bar" and based in Oakwood.
